Robert “Bob” M. Martin, 91, of Swanzey, and formerly of Media, Pa., passed peacefully with the love of his family by his side on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
He was born the son to the late Jane (Marshall) and Arthur Martin on Nov. 2, 1931, in Lima, Pa.
Robert attended Media High School in Media, Pa., graduating in 1949. After graduating Robert enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged at the rank of Damage Control Petty Officer 2nd Class on April 26, 1954.
On Oct. 22, 1955, Robert exchanged vows with the love of his life, Jeanette B. Bisbee. They had a simple service at the Littlefield Memorial Baptist Church in Rockland, Maine. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 67 years.
Robert worked as a supervisor at Timken Precision Ball Bearing for 33 years, retiring in 1994.
Bob had many joys in life but nothing brought him greater pleasure than playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his family. When Bob wasn’t with his family you could find him reading, fishing or spending time with his dogs. He also loved to take pictures of nature, especially the coast of Maine. Bob loved the outdoors, and he took great pride in keeping his yard and flowers beautiful.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Jeanette B. Martin; and his two children: Cindy M. Frazier, and her significant other, Richard Miller, of Manchester; and Holly L. Wing of Claremont; two grandchildren: Alan R. Frazier of South Newfane, Vt.; and James B. Frazier of Swanzey; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will take place in the spring of 2023 in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfuneralhome.com).
