Robert Marshall “Jake” Giard, 91, of Kennebunk, Maine, and formerly of Keene, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020, in Biddeford, Maine, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
