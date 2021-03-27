Robert M. Del Sesto, 79, of West Chesterfield, passed away on March 4, 2021, after a sudden illness.
Bob was born on Sept. 15, 1941, in Providence, R.I., and lived in Oxford, Conn., before moving to New Hampshire.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marie Del Sesto; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Leslie Del Sesto, of Kensington; his daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Kevin Kelly, of Cape Cod, Mass.; and his grandchildren: Cooper and Eliana Del Sesto, and Maria Kelly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Dorothy Del Sesto; and by his brother, Richard Del Sesto.
After graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a mechanical engineering degree, Bob designed helicopters for Sikorsky Aircraft and later became a clerk of the works for Keene State College. For years, Bob was involved with The Pathfinders Motorcycle Club of Connecticut, a dirt-biking club through which Bob developed many treasured friendships and cherished memories of trail rides and Labor Day weekend campouts. Bob was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner. He happily debated any topic, patiently shared his skills and knowledge, and diligently served on many town committees and boards. In his later years, Bob found his true happiness in New Hampshire on Welcome Hill Farm, where he spent his days working on various projects, walking the hills with his dog, Jesse, and welcoming friends and family for visits to enjoy hunting, dirt-biking, hiking, camping and swimming.
A celebration of Bob’s life will take place at his beloved Welcome Hill Farm on a date to be determined.
