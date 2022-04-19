Robert M. Daniels

Robert (BoB) M. Daniels, 82, of North Swanzey, passed away peacefully at the Keene Center Genesis on Saturday, April 9, 2022, after a long period of declining health.
He was born to the late Edith (Robie) and Bert E. Daniels on April 27, 1939, in Keene. He was educated at Keene High School with the class of 1958. After graduating, Robert ended up joining the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., and then in England. He was honorably discharged in 1962. Robert worked for Markem Corporation for 36 years as a general machinist for metal engraving in the Printing Elements Department until he retired back in 2001.
He enjoyed social gatherings with his family and friends. During his younger years he enjoyed four-wheeling and attending softball games at Wheelock Park. When friends needed help with construction and other work projects he was usually the first one there to lend a hand. He also enjoyed doing yard work around his home and was quite meticulous about its upkeep.
Robert is survived by his niece, Lynn (Hank) Brunjes of Swanzey; his brothers-in-law, Andrew Perra of Swanzey and Paul Shrepta of Westmoreland; his sisters-in-law, Bunnie Daniels of Florida and Joan Daniels of Washington State; and his son, Gordon Daniels, and his family of Keene. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Jae Ann Witzgal, Doreen Perra, Mark Perra, Scott Perra, Jeff Perra, Gina Paight, William Daniels, Danny Daniels and Rhett Daniels; along with many other extended family and friends. He leaves behind his close friends, Steve and Cindy Buswell, and their daughter, Laura Burt; and Ed and Diane Drew and their children, Hunter and Hannah.
Robert is now rejoined with his parents, and five siblings: George Daniels, Mabel Harris, Christine Perra, William Daniels and Alice Shrepta; along with his nephew John Short.
In keeping with Robert’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446.
