Robert Leighton Galloway Jr.
Robert Leighton Galloway Jr., born April 19, 1938, of Keene, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Robert and his wife, Virginia Ann (Ginny) Striffler Galloway, reside in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Galloway Sr.; his mother, Dorothy Noyles Galloway; and his brother, Peter Galloway. He is survived by his sister, Linda Galloway, and her husband, Nardin; his sister-in-law, Barbara Van Gordon; and his aunt, Marcia Galloway. Robert was a loving husband and father to his sons: Alan and his wife, Michelle; and Darren Galloway; his daughters: Beth Coney and her husband, Kenneth; and Tabetha Esposito. He was grandfather to Christopher McKinzie and his wife, Marina; Kara Galloway; Keith Galloway; Bethany Huemmer; Rory Sullivan; Brady Sullivan and his wife, Erin; and Nicole Esposito.; and great-grandfather to Braydan, Liam and Cahlem. His family also included many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brought up in Walpole, he attended elementary school at the Walpole Academy and graduated from Walpole High School in 1956, after which he proudly joined the U.S. Army. Robert ran heavy equipment in Guam and later was stationed in Bristol, R.I. Robert loved his time in the military and remained patriotic throughout his life. He earned an honorable discharge for his service.
Robert shared many fond memories, including working on his uncle’s farm for a few summers. He stated that the manual labor taught him the work ethic he continued throughout his life. Robert was a general contractor and New England craftsman — he enjoyed making cabinetry and furniture. He also worked as a building inspector for the city of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He loved baseball and coached little league in Fort Lauderdale for 14 years. His passion for fishing was shared with his grandchildren, teaching them to dive for lobsters for many years in the Florida Keys. During his retirement years, in addition to boating, he loved his time on his motorcycle with his wife, Ginny, touring the entire country. They also cherished coming home to Walpole where they enjoyed spending time with old acquaintances at the First Congregational Church and took great pride in their vegetable garden. Robert loved life and was always adventurous. He held a special place in his heart for his family and his many lifelong friends, as well as new ones he met throughout his life. He was a proud, honest man who always followed his heart.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Walpole Cemetery in Walpole. Pastor Richard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Robert Galloway can be made to:
New England Kurn Hattin Homes, P.O. Box 127, Westminster, VT 05158. Donations can also be accepted at https://kurnhattin.org/new-kh/ways-to-give.
Mayo Clinic multiple myeloma research at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester MN 55905.
First Congressional Church of Walpole, 15 Washington St., P.O. Box 393, Walpole NH 03608
If making a memorial gift to one of the organizations above, please indicate Robert Galloway and provide the family mailing address (1822 Rainier Road, Port St Lucie FL 34952) in a short note or in the memo portion of a check.
