Robert “Bob” Lauterbach, 80, most recently of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on June 10, 2023, of a heart attack.
Bob was born in Lawrence, Mass., and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1960. He entered Plymouth State College in the fall of 1962 and graduated with a bachelor of education in music and received a masters in music from the University of New Hampshire. He taught choral and instrumental music for several years in New Hampshire after serving two years in the U.S. Peace Corps with his wife on the island of Borneo in Malaysia. He later taught music at the International School in Brussels, Belgium, and then settled in Keene for many years, where he and his wife raised two boys. Bob performed with many local musical groups, including the Keene Chorale and UCC Congregational Church choir. He had a leading role in the musical “Godspell.” He also was a part of the New Port Richey, Fla., UCC church choir and the New Port Richey Community Choir for several years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judith (Hackler) Lauterbach, originally from Marlborough; and his son, Jason, who resides in Tampa, Fla., and is a pilot for Delta Airlines.
His son, Christopher, died in 2021 at the age of 48. He was a graphic designer for a sign company in San Antonio, Texas.
Bob also leaves a daughter-in-law, Stacey, and four grandchildren.
His parents and sister died earlier.
A small family service was held at Funeral Caring USA of San Antonio, Texas, on June 23, 2023.
Donations may be sent to a charity of your choice in Bob’s name.