Robert L. Willard Sr.
Robert L. “Bob” Willard Sr., 60, a resident of Keene, passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
He was born April 11, 1959, in Norwich, Conn., the son of Arthur and Antoinette (Marcinak) Willard. He was a 1978 graduate of Wyman Memorial High School.
Growing up his family operated a flower farm and he grew up with a keen appreciation for flowers. His family was also very close and he enjoyed spending time with them.
For many years Bob worked for Timken in Keene. He also worked for The Keene Sentinel, part-time. He had a very strong work ethic, which he passed along to his sons. He was also a member of the Lebanon (Conn.) Fire Department and also a company out of Michigan.
Bob loved being in the outdoors, hiking, fishing and simply enjoying the beauty of nature. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an excellent craftsman, creating clocks, flower boxes and magazine racks.
On May 22, 1982, he married the love of his life, Dianne Warner. He was a devoted husband and loving Dad. Bob also enjoyed the quiet solitude of simply being at home, reading a good book, working on a puzzle or watching his favorite episode of Star Trek. He was also an avid animal lover and enjoyed sharing his home with many pets throughout the years.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne; his sons, Robert L. Willard II, Aaron J. Willard and Matthew E. Willard; his mother, Antoinette “Toni” Willard; his sisters, Charlene Fuller and her husband, Adam, and Theresa Norton and her husband, William; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Bob had his share of struggles in life. One of these was Parkinson’s. He was always hopeful for what research might come along and was always supportive of organizations that provide funding. With this in mind, Bob’s family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, New Hampshire Chapter, P.O. Box 183, Londonderry, NH 03053.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
