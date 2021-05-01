Robert L. Valenti

Robert L. “Bob” Valenti, 76, of Park Avenue, Keene, a former longtime resident of Brattleboro, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, April 28, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his loving wife at his side following a period of declining health. He was known for his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Bob was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Jan. 15, 1945, the son of Walter and Helen (Swain) Valenti. He was raised and educated in Oceanside, N.Y., graduating from Oceanside High School with the class of 1963.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, enlisting on April 8, 1963, and serving during the Vietnam War. Bob was honorably discharged from active service on April 7, 1966.
Bob had been employed by the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union working as a paraprofessional at the Academy School in West Brattleboro, Vt. Before joining the faculty at Academy School, he worked as a courier for the former Vermont National Bank. Previously, with his wife, he owned and operated Avenue Answering Service, and the Public Market, both in Brattleboro.
While residing in New York, Bob was employed as a fundraiser for Community Counseling Services, a capital campaign company, and was active with a major capital campaign for Saint Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro.
A faithful and devoted husband, Bob was a dedicated father and grandfather first and foremost. He treasured his time and embraced every moment with them. Bob’s life centered around his family, willing to do anything for anyone at a moment’s notice.
The simplest pleasures in life brought Bob joy. He enjoyed vacations to the beaches in Maine and Florida, and dinners and outings with close friends. As long as he was surrounded by family and friends, that is all that mattered.
A quiet, unassuming man, Bob will be remembered for his humility, kindness and love for all. His love and kindness was contagious and felt the moment you met him. He always had a warm smile to offer and he was a true example of a gentle man and a gentle soul.
A devout Catholic, Bob was a communicant of Saint Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro.
On April 7, 1973, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Roslyn, N.Y., he was married to Maryann Dellavecchia, who survives. The couple just celebrated their 48th anniversary.
Besides his wife, survivors include two daughters: Lauren Compere and her husband, Jackson, of Medford, Mass.; and Christina Edaugal and her husband, Michael, of West Chesterfield; one son, Gregory Valenti, of Brattleboro; one sister, Lorraine Costantino and her husband, Dimmy, of Live Oaks, Fla.; and four grandchildren: Jason, Jeffrey, Michael and Mariah, who were the light of his days. Additionally, he leaves several loving nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by one son, David Valenti; and a sister, Barbara Tudda.
Bob will be forever adored and remembered. His family will stand taller and stronger, knowing he is now watching over them — always loving and always believing in them.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial with full military honors will follow in the Valenti family lot in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro.
Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to: Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431; or St. Brigid’s Kitchen, 38 Walnut St., Brattleboro VT 05301.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
