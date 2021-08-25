Robert L. Nielsen, 95, of Los Angeles, and formerly of Keene, died on March 20, 2021, after a short illness.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1925, the first child of Christian Robert and Helen (Shea) Nielsen. Robert, nicknamed “Bobby,” attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Keene. He graduated in 1942 from Keene High School at the age of 16. After reaching the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Clamour (AM-160) rating as a Quartermaster. The Clamour saw action throughout the Pacific Theater, notably Eniwetok and Kwajalean.
Robert photographed his shipmates aboard the Clamour during World War II. He thus made the only photographic record of a minesweeper during that time. While this was against military regulations, the Commander of the Clamour did not destroy the camera or film. Robert was allowed to retrieve the camera and film while disembarking on his last day aboard the Clamour, thereby preserving a rare time in U.S. military history. The camera and photographs will be donated to the Museum of the American Sailor located on Sheridan Road, Great Lakes, Ill.
Upon his return from the service, he enrolled in the University of New Hampshire to study civil engineering. After finishing his education, he and his best friend left Keene to “see the world” — primarily the United States. After “bumming” around at various jobs, he had the opportunity to sign on with a major construction company which sent him to Zaire, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and other foreign locations, mostly building roads and an airport in Saudi Arabia. When he returned to the United States he settled in California.
He holds a 50-year membership pin from Local 12 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, where he worked as a surveyor. In his later years he often dreamed of being on a construction site. After his retirement from Local 12 he appeared in several television commercials for banks in San Diego as well as on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Bobby is predeceased by two sisters: Mary Matson of Orlando, Fla., and Martha Richards of Walpole; and two brothers: Richard and John Nielsen of Keene. He is survived by two sisters: Catherine Main of Keene and Joan Nielsen Nelson of Lowell, Mass.; as well as one brother, David Nielsen, of Keene. He is also survived by his two sons, Christian I. Nielsen and Erik L. Nielsen, and their spouses, children and grandchildren throughout the United States.
Bobby’s burial was held on April 21, 2021, at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego with full military honors. Miramar Funeral Services were in charge of the arrangements.
