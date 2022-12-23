The family patriarch, Robert L. Baker Sr., 87, a lifelong resident of Keene, will be greatly missed with his passing on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Pine Rock Manor in Warner following a period of failing health.
His parents, Leon W. and Katherine (Healey) Baker, welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 29, 1935, in Manchester. Robert was a 1953 graduate of Keene High School. While in high school, he was a standout member of the basketball team and held the record for the highest single-game scorer for many years.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956, transferring to the Army Reserves where he served for six years until his honorable discharge in 1962.
Robert’s work career began as a quality control technician with MPB Corporation in Keene. He later worked for 25 years as a lithographer with Stone Press, and later Brattleboro Book Press. Robert was also a part-time special patrol officer with the Keene Police Department for 10 years in the 1960’s.
When not hard at work, Robert enjoyed watching all of the Boston sports teams; taking in the bounty of the great out-of-doors, fishing and hunting; and traveling to the beaches of Maine, Hawaii, Texas, California and Florida, just to name a few.
Robert is survived by his children: Robert L. Baker Jr. of Keene, and his fiancée, Pareena Kanya; Karen McCarthy and her companion, Michael McCarthy, of Keene; Laura French and her husband, Ralph, of Antrim; Diane Seavey and her husband, Rick, of Antrim; Linda Smith and her husband, Jody, of Alstead; Michael Baker of the Marshall Islands; Kelley Smith and her husband, Ron, of Jaffrey; Matthew Baker and his wife, Tammy, of The Woodlands, Texas; his grandchildren: Jennifer Baker; Robert L. Baker III, and his fiancée, Jessica Dubois; Austin Baker; Ethan Baker; Ricky Seavey and his wife, Wanda; Ashley Reynolds and her husband, Bradley; Joseph Smith and his fiancée, Stephanie Nichole; Michelle Baker and her fiancée, Paul Carpenter; Bryant Baker; Murphy Baker; Tanner Baker; Jason Smith; and Emily Smith; his great-grandchildren: Jackson, Zelda and Marcus Seavey; Joseph R. Smith; Ari, Victoria and Valencia Reynolds; Brantley Davis; Sawyer and Landon Kinson; Zelda Seavey; and River and Ridge Baker; a brother-in-law, Floyd Peets, of Belton, S.C.; and Mr. Bakers’ companion of the past several years, Wyona Swain, of Charlestown.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Helen (Rezek) Baker, on April 16, 2016; two grandchildren, Raquel Baker and Steven Smith; a brother, William Baker; and a sister, Kathleen Peets.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers and military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Baker’s memory to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
