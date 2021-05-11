Robert Jensen, formerly of Walpole, passed away peacefully at home after a period of declining health.
Robert was a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.
Robert was the son of Henry and Ida Mae Jensen.
He is predeceased by a brother, Eugene Jensen; and his sisters: Phyllis Kopacz, Audrey Stowell and Nancy Goodwin. He is survived by a sister, Wendy Parris, of Ocala, Fla.; his wife of 54 years, Alison; and two sons, Christopher and William Jensen; as well as three grandchildren: Stevie, Alexandria and Ryker Jensen.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on June 12, 2021, at the Walpole Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.