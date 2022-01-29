Robert Jarvis passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, at the age of 91.
He was born on June 14, 1930, in Keene, the youngest son of Mabel (Laplante) Jarvis and Joseph Jarvis.
He was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force from July 1947 to July 1950. It was shortly after this he met his sweetheart, Marilyn Robbins, and they were married in 1952.
He had a lifelong love of dancing and during his life was an active member of two local square dancing groups, Granite Chips and Monadnock Squares. And even at 83, he danced with every bridesmaid, bride and mother of the bride at his granddaughter’s wedding, never missing a beat.
Robert also enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He was a lover of all animals and had many throughout his life, especially dogs. He was a wonderful storyteller and his family looked forward to hearing his animated and suspenseful tales, especially the escapades of “Black Jack” the horse. Always the entertainer, he would play knee-slapping tunes on the harmonica that the children loved to dance to. And although he was employed by American Optical for 25 years, his true joy was his family.
He supported his wife in all of her interests over the 62 years of their marriage and he was the biggest cheerleader for his two daughters, Cheryl Jarvis and Cynthia Atterton; and his four grandchildren, Lauren Turnbull, Tiffany Howley, Robert Allard and Andrea Allard. He spent time with and thoroughly enjoyed his eight great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Howley, Katherine Turnbull, Zara Howley, Elijah Sackett, Isabella Turnbull, Carter Allard, Joseph Butler and Robert Turnbull.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Please be aware that due to the COVID pandemic and Keene mandate, masks will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.