Mr. Robert J. Smith, 85, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away in the early hours of Aug. 14, 2022, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. After a brief period of hospitalization, Bob’s last hours were spent comfortably in his home, with loved ones at his side.
Born and reared in Troy, Bob lived his entire life in the region, aside from a two-year period in Worcester, Mass., where he studied for his associate degree in accounting. He graduated from Becker College in 1957 and was subsequently employed by MPB (now Timken Corp.) in Keene, where he worked for the next 40 years. He initially supervised the data processing department, and later led cycle count and material control efforts, retiring in 1997, enjoying his time thereafter with his wife, Nancy, and his children and grandchildren.
Bob was an active member of Sturtevant Chapel in Keene, where he volunteered in a variety of roles, including as AWANA Commander, Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon and member of the finance committee. His service at the Chapel was one way he lived out his devout Christian faith, which was just as often demonstrated in his loving fatherhood and acts of kindness to those with whom he lived and worked.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Mr. Smith heated his home with wood cut from the family property in Troy. He loved the exercise and peace he found in his beloved woodlot.
Mr. Smith enjoyed sports, including backyard wiffleball games with family and neighbors, snowmobiling, hiking, and being a long-suffering fan of New England sports teams during the long drought years of the last century.
Bob loved to sing, performing at an early age in a church program on WKNE, and later singing with the local barbershop chorus.
His life was characterized by many things but most notable was his love and devotion to his wife and family, who consider him the “best dad in the world.”
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Albert J. and Pauline A. Smith; and his sister, Virginia Wesley.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, (née Barrett), of Keene; his brother, Calvin, and sister-in-law, Lorraine, of Berea, Ohio; his daughter, Lynne Reese, of Elizabethtown, Pa.; his daughter, Holly Dial, and son-in-law, Doug, of Pasadena, Calif.; and his son, Timothy, and daughter-in-law, Dawn, of Keene; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob and Nancy would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in December of this year.
A memorial service for Bob will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Sturtevant Chapel in Keene, with the public welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to His Mansion Ministries, Deering; or to Our Daily Bread Ministries, Grand Rapids, Mich.