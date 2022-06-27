Robert J. Skahan Sr.

Robert J. “Bob” Skahan Sr., 80, passed away on June 22, 2022, surrounded by family after a period of failing health.
Bob grew up in Belmont, Mass., the son of Edward and Doris Skahan. He graduated from Belmont High School and he attended Newman Prep in Boston. Bob served in the U.S. Army, six months active duty and another 12 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Bob was a plumber by trade, but greatly enjoyed his second career as a school bus driver for what is now First Student in Swanzey. He spent more than 20 years as a bus driver and was loved by the students. He was also member of the former Swanzey Lion’s Club and a Cub Scout Leader.
Bob married Ann (Ouellette) Skahan in 1966 and they settled in North Swanzey, where they lived until his passing. Together they had four children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Bob enjoyed reading, watching old Westerns and having his children help with projects around the house. He really loved his strong, day-old coffee. He also liked going out for breakfast, taking trips to the grocery store for his favorite donuts and his daily trips to the dump with his dog, Jack.
Bob leaves behind his wife, Ann; and his sons: Shawn Skahan and his wife, Kristin, of Spofford; Patrick Skahan and his wife, Anna Rita, of Ripon, England; and Robert Skahan Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Georgetown, Mass.; and his daughter, Kathryn (Skahan) Pellegrino, and her husband, Frank, of North Reading, Mass. In addition, his grandchildren: Andrew and his wife, Abby, of Keene; Devin, William and Carrie of Spofford; Michael and Sean of Ripon, England; Megan, Ryan and Robbie, of Georgetown, Mass.; and Frank and Joey (Pellegrino) of North Reading, Mass.; one great-grandchild, Levi Skahan, Andrew and Abby’s son; and his brothers, David of Waltham, Mass., and Edward of Falmouth, Mass. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, and his brothers, Frances, and Paul.
Calling hours will be at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. A celebration of life will follow on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 173 Main St., Keene NH 03431.