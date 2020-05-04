Robert J. Nadeau
Robert J. “Bob” Nadeau, 86, of North Swanzey, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene, following a period of failing health.
He was born in Keene on March 17, 1934, the son of Eugene D. and Miriam (Chase) Nadeau.
Bob enlisted in the Air Force on May 9, 1951, and served during the Korean War. He was assigned to the 95th Tac Hospital at Biggs Air Force Base in Texas, where he completed training as a medical and dental technician. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 8, 1955. He was a life member of the Gordon Bissell American Legion Keene Post No. 4.
Bob was a hard worker, picking up odd jobs to make money. He was an astute salesperson, always working hard to help his many customers in the area with their needs. Bob also worked for area car dealerships, picking up cars all over New England and bringing them back to the area on their behalf.
He is survived by his son, Jay R. Nadeau, of Hinsdale; his daughter, Sandra J. Scott, of Fort Mill, S.C.; his grandchildren: Kristen Nadeau; Matthew Nadeau and his wife, Jessika, and their daughter, Nora; Darren Scott and his wife, Claire, and their daughter, Evelyn; Kesha Scott; Jamie Nadeau and her finance, Don Kraus; Brianne Nadeau and her children, Dominic and Damien Dunton; his longtime companion, Kathy McCallum, of North Swanzey; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by a son, Kim J. Nadeau, on Jan. 23, 2019; and a brother, Leo Nadeau.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a date and time to be announced.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Nadeau’s memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
