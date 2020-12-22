Robert J. Major, 89, a longtime resident of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y.
Born on Dec. 21, 1930, in Keene, he was the son of the late Albert and Exeline Major. He was a graduate of Keene High School.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He completed tech school as part of this service at DeVry Technical Institute and also served as a technical instructor.
Robert and Edith were married on Nov. 27, 1954, in Derry, and she survives at home.
For over 36 years and until his retirement, Robert worked as an electrical engineer with IBM. He also was a member of the IBM 1/4 Century Club.
Robert was a communicant of St. Christopher’s Church in Red Hook, N.Y., and was a member of their Holy Name Society. He also taught CCD religion classes.
He volunteered at the Red Hook Fire Company and served as a Boy Scout Leader.
Bob enjoyed working with wood — he was an accomplished cabinetmaker and enjoyed making scrollwork pieces.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, he is survived by his loving children: Anita (Anthony) Grimaldi, Donna Major, Robert “Jim” Major, Karen (Daniel) Devens, Mary (James) Coon and Christine (Michael) Major; his siblings: Caroline Desrosiers and Norman Major; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.
Two sons, Thomas Major and John Major, a sister, Claire Perkins, and a brother, Donald Major, predeceased him.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at St. Christopher’s Church, Red Hook, N.Y., in celebration of his 90th birthday. Internment will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y.
