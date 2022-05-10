Robert J. Madden, 77, of Swanzey, died peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022, with his wife by his side at Genesis Keene Center, Keene after a long illness.
Bob was born in Bath, Maine, on June 19, 1944, the son of John E. Madden of Pittsfield, Mass., and Roberta Erwin Madden of Bath, Maine.
He was a devoted family man who loved all kinds of music, playing “Rolling on the River” on guitar while his children rolled in the grass — even though he swore he “couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket.” He also played in two hand bell choirs and was an avid photographer. The family motto was “If we don’t have a picture of it, it didn’t happen.”
Bob loved traveling by car and especially train, and “traveled” in many books. He always had a twinkle in his eye. His friends and relatives have described him as “a man of many interests,” respectful, creative and “quietly fun.” He will be greatly missed by many.
Bob earned a master’s degree in English at Brooklyn College and a master’s in information science at Syracuse University. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was still in touch with his buddies after 50 years. Once home he started his long career as a librarian, ending with 33 years at Keene State College, becoming so well known that he was often recognized and asked questions by people 70 miles away from home.
Bob volunteered his services to several local non-profit organizations such as The United Church of Christ in Keene and local schools, explaining scale to math classes using his six different scales of model train cars.
He is survived by his wife of 47 1/2 years, Linda; his son, Scott; and his daughter, Patricia Mascia, and her husband, Philip; as well as his sister, Nancy Cronin, and her husband, Robert; his brother-in-law, David Charles, and Dave’s wife, Linda; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a private burial service in Maine. In honor of his life, his friends may donate to The United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene NH 03431 (https://ucckeene.org/).
Thank you to his many friends, family, colleagues, Air Force buddies, Genesis Keene Center and UCC in Keene who supported him emotionally, spiritually and otherwise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.