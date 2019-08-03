Robert J. Landry
Robert J. (Moose) Landry, 85, of Keene, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He was born in Berlin on April 20, 1934, the son of Joseph and Juliette (Beaudoin) Landry.
He worked for Yellow Freight Systems for 31 years, retiring in 1999, after logging in over 3 million accident free miles. Never one to sit still, he operated Grandpa’s Lawn Care in Keene for 14 years. More recently, he and his childhood companion, Barbara, enjoyed traveling across the United States and wintering in Florida.
Known to many as “Moose,” “Big Moose,” and “Bobby J.,” he was most endearing and loved as “Grandpa Moose” and his passion for storytelling, picture taking and creating videos (Cecil B. De Moose Productions) captured a lifetime of memories.
Predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Theresa; and his son, David. He is survived by his loving companion, Barbara Wells; daughters, Carole (Paul) Janson, and Lynn (Brian) Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Martha (David) Landry; grandchildren, Paige (Justin) Collop, Jack, Nicolas and Hannah Landry, Sydney, Jasper and Teddy Jenkins; first great-grandson, Landry Thomas Collop; brother, Richard (Rita) Landry; sisters-in-law, Viola Roy, Mary Savchick and Doris Torro; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, Aug. 9, beginning at 8:30 a.m. for visitation at the St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene, followed by a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated in the church at 10:30 a.m. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
