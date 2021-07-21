Robert J. Gregory

Robert J. “Bob” Gregory, 85, of Greenville, and previously of Winchester and Keene, passed away on July 13, 2021, after a period of declining health. He will be sorely missed by his family.
Bob was born in Agawam, Mass., and moved to Winchester with his parents when Bob was a child, where he attended local schools. After serving several years in the U.S. Army, he was employed at MPB (now Timken) in Keene, retiring after more than 30 years.
Bob is survived by Wilma (Jane), his wife of 60 years. They were always together and you rarely saw them apart. Also surviving him are his children: Darlene; Robert; Michael and his wife, Joannie; Ronald and his wife, Ellen; and Charlene and her husband, Michael. In addition, Bob is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his very good friend, Peaches the cat, who always kept him company. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Charles, and his sister, Betty.
At Bob’s request, there will be no formal services. The family would like to thank Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services for their immense help and comfort in providing care, guidance and overall support in the family’s time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431-0564 (www.hcsservices.org/donate).
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
