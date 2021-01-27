Robert J. Graves, 76, a longtime resident of Spofford, died at his home in Spofford with his family by his side on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
