A graveside service for Robert J. Graves, 76, of Spofford, who died on Jan. 24, 2021, will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Village Cemetery, Glebe Road, Westmoreland. All are invited to attend and are reminded of the requirement to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
