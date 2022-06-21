Robert J. Favreau, 81, a lifelong resident of Fitzwilliam, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born in Fitzwilliam on Nov. 26, 1940, the son of Arthur and Bertha Favreau. He started his career as a machinist at Pneumo Precision and was still working in the trade alongside his son for Monadnock Grinding, LLC.
He was an avid Harley fan, and could be seen pulling out of his yard from early spring to late fall on his motorcycle, quite often with a passenger in his side car. These trips would often lead him to dining spots where he would bring his myriad of friends he had made over the years.
Bob married Marilyn Kuja, with whom he had three children, Melony, Darnell and Felicia. The family has lived in Fitzwilliam since birth.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Bertha Favreau; his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Melony Raitto, and her husband, David; and his brother, Edward Favreau. He is survived by his children, Darnell Favreau, and his wife, Debbie; and his daughter, Felicia Favreau; his grandchildren, Courtney Favreau, Audra Raitto, Nicole Lawn, Jay Raitto and Lyle Murphy; and three great-grandchildren, Braelynn, Addison and Gunnar Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Favreau’s memory to the Fitzwilliam Fire Department, P.O. Box 725, Fitzwilliam NH 03447.