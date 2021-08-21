Robert J. “Bob” Baxter, 54, of Troy, passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. He passed peacefully while resting at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
