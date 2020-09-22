Robert H. “Mitch” Mitchell, 68, a long-time resident of Chesterfield, died on Saturday, Sept 12, 2020. He passed peacefully and unexpectedly in the comfort of his home with his dignity intact.
Robert was born the son of the late Edward Mitchell and Agatha (Coveyduck) Mitchell on April 24, 1952, in New Haven, Conn. After his father’s death in 1963, his mother later married Jack Esposito whom Mitch loved and respected. Sadly, Jack passed in 2003.
He was educated in East Haven, Conn., where he attended local schools, eventually earning his General Education Diploma.
When Mitch wasn’t selling flowers, he worked in the automotive industry for most of his adult life. He retired in 2017 from Noyes Volkswagen in Keene, working in the parts department delivering auto parts throughout New England for over 10 years. Prior to that, he worked at Patriot Motors, Toyota-Volvo and Autex Mazda in Keene.
Mitch enjoyed many things in life. He was a fanatical fan of the Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He loved music and was recently re-learning how to play the keyboard. He loved all things Harley-Davidson, Volkswagen, and the musical group TSO, and had an expansive collection of memorabilia. He was also a proud owner of a 1987 Pontiac Fiero, royal blue in color, as were all of the vehicles he ever owned.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by his mother, Agatha Esposito, his brother, Ronald Mitchell, both of East Haven, Conn., and his sister, Jeanne Kennedy and her husband, John, of Marlow. In addition, he leaves three nephews, Kevan (Precious) and Keefe (Stephanie) Kennedy and Chris Mitchell, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins and extended family. Laurie, Kim, and Doug were three special long-time friends who brightened his life. He will be greatly missed.
In keeping with Mitch’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the future with dates and times to follow, in the family lot at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven, Conn. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
