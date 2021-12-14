Robert H. Everett

Robert H. “Bob” Everett, 91, a longtime resident of Surry, passed away at his home in Surry with his family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
His parents, Harold N. and Eva M. (Caron) Everett, welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 6, 1930, in Keene. He grew up in Gilsum and was a 1948 graduate of Keene High School.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany from Feb. 8, 1953, until Feb. 10, 1955.
He started working when he was 16 at International Narrow Fabric in Keene. After taking a job in maintenance at Elliot Community Hospital/Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, he became a licensed electrician. He retired in 1993 with 30 years of service.
Bob was a member of the Gilsum Grange before he graduated from high school. He was a member of the Surry Volunteer Fire Department and the Cheshire County Snowmobile Club.
Bob enjoyed various hobbies during his life. He was the “family photographer” and had a darkroom to develop and print his own pictures. He carved wooden spoons. When Bob retired, he purchased his first computer and taught himself how to use it. He became the “go-to computer guy” in their retirement community in Ruskin, Fla. Bob enjoyed biking and would bike up to 15 miles a day when he was in his late 70s. He was also a skilled woodworker and shared this passion as a Surry 4-H Leader, teaching not only the boys in the club but also teaching one of the first female 4-H woodworking classes. He spent many years researching family genealogy and sharing this information with the family.
He especially enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, cooking and baking, and would make as many as 15 pies for the family Thanksgiving dinner. He had a special place in his heart for raising and/or rescuing cocker spaniels who became treasured members of his family.
Family was an important part of his life. His quiet strength, sense of humor and love will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife, Caroline M. (Perry) Everett, of Surry, with whom he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on Feb. 9, 2022; his children: David Everett and his wife, Jeanne, of Alstead; Nancy Callender and her husband, David, of Surry; and Gale Ann Steffy and her husband, James, of Exeter, R.I.; his grandchildren: James Steffy and his wife, Ari; Jennifer Steffy; Kirk Callender; Kyle Callender and his wife, Kim; and Laurie Driscoll and her husband, Scott; his great-grandchildren: Olivia Swanson, Isabella Callender, Skylar Swanson, Jordan Driscoll, Eleanor Callender, Avery Driscoll and Amira Steffy; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. A brother, Ronald Everett, predeceased him.
At Bob’s request there will be no services and burial in the Village Cemetery in Surry will be held privately at a later date.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Everett’s memory to the Surry Volunteer Fire Department, 444 Route 12A, Surry NH 03431; or to the Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, P.O. Box 162, Greenfield NH 03047.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Everett’s services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.