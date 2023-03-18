Robert Gregory Bihun, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away peacefully March 13, 2023, at Discovery Commons in North Port, Fla.
Robert was born on Feb. 4, 1938, in Detroit, to Fred and Olga (nee Mishtal) Bihun.
He is survived by his three children: Cindy Stewart (Tom) of Manchester; Cathy Salas (Lawrence) of Phoenix; and Robb Bihun (Rebecca) of Novelty, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Allison (Jesse Hyde) Rodenhauser; Scott (Emily) Rodenhauser; Paul and Mark Rodenhauser; Nicholas and Jenna Salas; and Nathaniel and Adriana Bihun; and five great-grandchildren: Harper and Carly Rodenhauser (Scott and Emily); Charlie and Natalie Rodenhauser (Paul); and Isaac Hyde (Alli and Jesse). Robert is also survived by his brothers, Fred, Tom and Ray Bihun; and many extended family members. His former spouse is Barbara Bihun of Port Clinton, Ohio. Robert’s longtime companion is Brigitte Seuffert, of Cleveland, Ohio.
Robert’s ashes will be interred at St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in the Detroit area. Details of a Celebration of Life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert G. Bihun’s memory to Doctors Without Borders, Ukraine Effort or the American Cancer Society.
A complete obituary can be found at the Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home website.
