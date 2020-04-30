Robert Graves
Robert Lawson “Bob” Graves
(1929-2020)
The Graves family lost its beloved patriarch when Robert passed away on April 26, 2020, at age 90.
Bob was born to Stuart and Alice (McNutt) Graves on Dec. 10, 1929, in the Walpole Hospital. On a bitterly cold night when he was 2 weeks old, his parents bundled Bob and his brother, George, into the horse-drawn sleigh and traveled up in the valley for Christmas. This adventure would be the beginning of a long and full life on the farm for Bob.
Bob was the 8th generation of the Graves family to operate Great Brook Farm, taking over from his father in 1962. He began to slowly update the dairy farm by building a new barn, replacing milk cans with a bulk tank, and increasing the size of the herd. Being a successful farmer would not have been possible without the help and support of his wife, Peggy (May). Bob met Peggy Patch at Walpole High School and knew she was the one. After graduating from high school, they married on Oct. 11, 1952, and 67 happy years of marriage followed. Bob and Peggy’s relationship was admired by all who knew them. They were respectful and loving to each other through good times and hard times, and never a day went by without a laugh.
Together they raised four children, supporting them in everything they did. They both loved children — nieces and nephews visited the farm for weeks at a time, Fresh Air children arrived every summer, and neighbors dropped in. Everyone knew that you would find Bob milking around 5 p.m. and Peggy would be baking something delicious. They welcomed everyone for a chat or a meal. Their genuine interest and concern for others made everyone feel like family. Neighbors recall that trick-or-treating at the barn during milking time was both exciting and traumatic because Bob was waiting with a scary mask to jump out at them. The trick-or-treaters left terrified, but always came back the next year — and years later, with their own children.
While Bob was working long hours, 7 days a week, he found time to have fun with his children. There were hayrides, cookouts, sliding parties, snowmobiling and day trips to Sunapee and Hampton Beach; 4-H was important to the family, and the Cheshire Fair was a family event.
Raising and training oxen was a lifelong passion for Bob. He often had four to six teams on the farm in varying degrees of handiness, and most of them named Duke and Dime. He enjoyed pulling competitions at fairs and one summer he had a team that took first place in two different weight categories. He never had time to go to many fairs, but was so proud when his children and grandchildren took up the tradition of training and showing oxen. He was always there to encourage and critique them. Bob was especially attached to and proud of his grandson, Andy, who spent all his free time at the farm with his Grandpa and became a champion ox teamster.
Bob was involved in local politics and served as selectman for many years. He was president of the Walpole Horse Thieves and past president and honorary director of the Cheshire Fair Association. He was a member of the Walpole Grange for 45 years. Many of the world’s problems were solved around the kitchen table and in the milk house with salesmen, friends and neighbors.
Described by those closest to him as an old-time gentleman, Bob was honest, generous, kind and reliable. Bob was best known for his sense of humor, always teasing and making people laugh. He was quick to offer help to others and thoughtful when asked for advice. He touched the lives of many people. Bob felt deeply for the elderly in town and regularly visited Walpole residents at Maplewood Nursing Home, never expecting that someday he would be spending time there.
Bob is survived by his wife, Peggy; his daughters: Cindy Westover and her husband, David, of Walpole; Annette Wilson and her husband, Greg, of Putney, Vt.; and Jean Brewer and her husband, Peter, of Mendon, Mass.; and his son, Peter, who is the 9th-generation farmer at Great Brook Farm. Bob leaves 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him every day. He is survived by his brother, John, and his wife, Patricia, from Springfield, Vt. He was predeceased by his older brother, George, who died in 2014. He leaves many nieces, nephews and friends who are very close to the family.
Due to the coronavirus quarantine, Bob’s funeral will take place at a later date at the First Congregational Church in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Walpole Old Home Days c/o Heather Ferland, Treasurer, P.O. Box 614, Walpole NH 03608; or to a charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.