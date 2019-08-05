Robert G. Schillinger
Robert “Bob” G. Schillinger Sr., 78, of Winchester and formerly of Florida and Troy died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He passed unexpectedly in the comfort of his home with the love of his wife near.
Robert was born the son of the late Irene (Foster) Hamilton and Fayette Schillinger on July 28, 1941, in Hinsdale. He was educated in Brattleboro, where he attended Brattleboro Union High School.
On March 31, 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served his time as a radio operator and was honorably discharged at the rank of PVT E-2 on May 2, 1962.
On Oct. 13, 1962, he exchanged vows with Gean O. Stowell at the First Baptist Church in Brattleboro. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for almost 57 years.
He worked for First Student as a school bus driver for five years until his retirement in 2005. Retirement didn’t sit well with Bob. He took a part-time job with Market Basket as a bagger. He loved seeing the locals and feeling needed. Prior, he had worked at Troy Mills in Troy as a machinist for 28 years.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing and carpentry. He liked to build dog houses and was always tinkering about the house. Bob was mechanically inclined and would work on cars.
Mr. Schillinger is survived by his wife, Gean O. Schillinger of Winchester; his children, Todd A. Schillinger and his wife, Diane, of West Swanzey, Scott E. Schillinger Sr. and his wife, Carol, of Troy and Kellie M. May and her husband, James, of Cotapaxie, Colo.; his siblings, Harold Schillinger, Carol Schillinger, Elila Hadley and Dale Schillinger. Bob is also survived by his grandchildren, Scott Schillinger Jr., Jacob Schillinger, Robert Schillinger, Brandon Snow, Sarah Schillinger, Cheryl Gilbeau, Richard Logan, Chrystal Perusse and Laura Parks. In addition, he leaves several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bob is pre-deceased by his son, Robert G. Schillinger Jr., who passed on July 21, 2007.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. in the family lot with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made to: Winchester Ambulance, C/O Winchester Town Hall, 1 Richmond Road, Winchester, NH 03470 or to: West Brattleboro Baptist Church, 979 Western Ave., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.