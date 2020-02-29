Robert G. Pasquill Jr.
Robert Gardner Pasquill Jr. passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, after a brief illness.
Bob was a graduate of Keene High School, class of 1976, and earned a degree in anthropology in 1980 from the University of New Hampshire. Bob joined the U.S. Forest Service in 1981 as an archaeologist.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Pasquill Symonds.
Bob is survived by his parents, Robert G. Pasquill Sr. and Emily Zappala Pasquill; his sisters, Susan Pasquill Cullen (Michael), and Carolyn Pasquill Durham (J.T.); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, Ala., with a Celebration of his life at 2 p.m.
Because of his love of history and archaeology and his interest in reaching the next generation of students, memorial gifts may be made to the University of Alabama Museum of Natural History, Museum Expedition Summer Scholarship Fund, to help send a student to the expedition in his memory.
