Robert F. White

Robert Francis “Bobby” White, 81, of Westminster Station, Vt., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Bobby was born in Brattleboro on Feb. 12, 1940, the son of Walter and Ruth (Avery) White. He was raised in Brattleboro and attended local public schools. During his high school years at Brattleboro High School, Bobby excelled in varsity sports, including basketball and baseball.
Following high school, Bobby proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962 and was stationed overseas in Germany. He was honorably discharged from active service on April 16, 1962. Bobby was a proud member of the Brattleboro American Legion Post 5 and Brattleboro VFW Post 1034.
Bobby worked most of his career in plumbing and heating at Economy Plumbing & Heating in Keene, and Pinney Plumbing & Heating in Keene, respectively. Following his employment at Pinney he operated his own heating and plumbing business for several years. Bobby, known in the business as “Buffy,” was also a Jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed helping his family and friends work on their homes, from roofing to flooring and everything in-between.
Bobby, affectionately known as Papa Bob, was an incredibly devoted family man. He spent many hours with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he could be found at any number of their sporting and music events. Papa Bob loved to be on the lake. One of his favorite pastimes was tubing with his family. He would pull anyone who was adventurous enough behind his small fishing boat whilst trying to avoid being capsized by the many larger boats on Spofford Lake.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sarah “Dolly” White, of Westminster Station, Vt.; three children: Kevin White (Muffy) of Chesterfield; Kim Joslin (Chris) of Spofford; and Kelly Howe (Rick) of New Boston; six grandchildren: Cailey LaPorte, Tayler Hewitt, Madison White, Nicholas Joslin, Cody Howe and Katie Howe; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Hewitt and Ryley LaPorte; his close cousin, Carol Holmes; and several nieces and nephews.
Bobby is preceded by his brothers, Maurice “Duke” White and Walter “Wally” White Jr.; and his sister, Helen Brown.
Graveside committal services with military honors will be conducted on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Meeting House Hill Cemetery, 580 Orchard St., Brattleboro, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents and siblings. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at the American Legion Keene Post 4, 797 Court St., Keene.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
