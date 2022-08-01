Robert F. Rhoades, 96, of Marlow, passed away in the comfort of home surrounded by family on July 28, 2022.
Bob was born on Oct. 4, 1925, in Langdon, son of the late Margaret (Benware) and Floyd Rhoades. Following high school graduation, Bob went to work in the feldspar mines and later at Smith Poultry Farm. He completed a 30-plus year career with the State of New Hampshire as a truck driver, from which he retired.
In June of 1948, Bob married Marguerite Mosher. Bob had always been involved tending to the family farms. He enjoyed farming, gardening and working with his family. He was a beekeeper and continued to chop wood well into his 80s. In the winters he tapped the maple trees and sugared with his grandchildren.
Bob was heavily involved with his church, the United Methodist Church in Marlow, as an usher and greeter until he could no longer attend. He volunteered his time at the Wooddell Sawmill and was a member of the Marlow Odd Fellows and Marlow Fire Department. He was an avid horseshoe player and enjoyed square dancing with his wife. Bob will be greatly missed for his gentle and patient manner.
He leaves behind his daughters: Roberta M. Champney (Sam) of Bradford, Maine; Mary D. Lewis (Bob) of Marlborough; Judith M. Zamaripas (Mario) of Stoddard; and Deborah S. O’Brien (Jim) of Alstead; his foster son, Billy Quintellio, of Brattleboro; his grandchildren, Melody, Michele, Mandi, Melissa, Michael, Danny and Andrea; his great-grandchildren, James, Kevin, Chrystal, Felica, Michael, Makayla, Brandon, Nicholas, Tara, Hannah, Becca, Jake and Emma; his sister, Margaret Bost, of Alstead; his companion of 25 years, Linda Kendall, of Marlow; Linda’s children, Roxanne, Connie, Ronnie, Andrea and Kimmy; his dear friend, Tina Wooddell; as well as several great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Marguerite Rhoades; his daughter, Eileen M. Prudehomme; his granddaughter, Jessica; and his brother, Elmer Rhoades.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., Marlow. Burial will follow at the Marlow Village Cemetery.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in Robert F. Rhoade’s name to Feeding Tiny Tummies, 305 Park Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.FeedingTinyTummies.com); or the Marlow United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 4, Marlow NH 03456 (www.MarlowNewHampshire.org).
The Rhoades family is grateful for Bob’s caretakers and hospice who provided exceptional care.
