Robert F. Holmes Sr.

Robert F. “Bob” Holmes Sr., 75, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, at Keene Center Genesis after a period of declining health.
He was born in Fitchburg, Mass., Sept. 11, 1945, to Edgar A. Holmes and Harriet (Smith) Holmes. He lived and attended school in Winchendon, Mass., before moving to Keene. Bob worked 30-plus years for The Melanson Company before retiring in 2007. He enjoyed camping with his family, woodworking, puttering in his garage and working around his home. He had a soft spot for all animals, especially his cats.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bette A. (Robichaud) Holmes; his sons: Robert Holmes Jr. and his wife, Heidi, of Swanzey; Brian Holmes and his wife, Emily, of Winchester; his grandson, Nathan Holmes; Hunter Mei, stepson of Brian; and many nieces and nephews. He remained close with his sister, Darlene Babineau, and her husband, Paul, of Ashburnham, Mass.
A celebration of life will be held at the Keene American Legion Post #4 on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s memory to The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
