Robert F. Gilbo Sr.

Robert F. “Bob” Gilbo, 81, a longtime resident of Spofford, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, with his family at his side.
His parents, Elwin Joseph and Edna (Teller) Gilbo, welcomed their son into the world on July 6, 1940. Bob grew up in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School. Skilled with his hands and mind, Bob was known in the area for his talents as an auto body technician, working for himself as well as for Keene Auto Body for 20 years. An avid antique car buff, Bob participated in many of the New & Then Antique Car Shows. He also enjoyed a spin on his Harley.
He will be remembered by many for his quick wit, being a jokester at heart, and his perfect hair and special cologne that was loved by many. He and his wife, Kathy, would go out to breakfast every morning, and being the gentleman that he was, he always remembered the wait staff on special occasions with candy and flowers. Not to mention, he was an AVID coffee drinker! Bob was a man of “few words,” yet always managed to get his point across to those he spoke with.
He will be greatly missed by many he befriended over the years, but more so by his wife of 54 years, Catherine “Kathy” Gilbo of Spofford; his children: Robert F. Gilbo Jr. and his partner, Kelly Kitteridge, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Raquel Gilbo and her partner, Roger Oubina, of Spofford; Ellie Jutras and her husband, Norman, of Manchester; and Stefan “Stuffy” House and his wife, Wendy, of Jordan, N.Y.; eight grandchildren: Robert F. Gilbo III, Eddie J. Fitz-Simon Jr., John D. Bisson, Jasmine Fischer, Ashlie Jutras, Ryan Jutras, Keith House, and Seith House; seven great-grandchildren: Cameron, Evelyn, Hudson, Aubrey, Tana, Layne and Aubrie; a sister, Patricia Kraul, of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A brother, Paul Gilbo, predeceased him.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the calling hours are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Gilbo’s memory to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Response Team (DHART), D-H/Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB7070, Lebanon NH 03756-0001. Please reference DHART Air Medical Transport Funds #2-22786 on the memo line, or donate online at dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/dhart — fund.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
