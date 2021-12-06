Robert F. Gilbo Sr., 81, of Spofford, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home in Spofford with his family by his side. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
