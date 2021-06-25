Robert F. Adams Sr., born in Charlestown on Aug. 28, 1933, died peacefully in his home in Walpole on June 20, 2021. He was a live-and-let-live man who believed in a hard day’s work for an honest day’s pay. He is survived by his sister and brother, his four children and many grand- and great-grandchildren.
