Robert Ervin
Robert Ervin, 83, of Swanzey and Orange City, Fla., passed away peacefully at his home in Florida on May 10, 2020.
He was born in Medford, Mass., on Jan. 9, 1937, the son of Lawrence and Florence (Farley) Ervin. Robert lived in Harrisville for many years and raised his family there. He worked for Arthur Whitcomb for more than 30 years prior to his retirement. He spent winters in Florida, where he enjoyed time with his wife, Dale (Gilchrest) Ervin, until her death in 2016.
Robert is survived by his son, Lance Ervin, and his girlfriend, Audra Perlman, of Swanzey; his daughter, Lorelei Ervin, of Harrisville; and his several grandchildren.
A private burial will be held, where he will be laid to rest with his wife at Pine Hill Cemetery in Peterborough.
To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
