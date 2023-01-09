Robert E. Williams

Robert E. “Bob” Williams, 87, a lifelong Keene resident, passed away while sleeping on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home with the love of family near.
His parents, Agnes M. (Fulford) and Frederick A. Williams Sr., welcomed their son into the world on March 11, 1935, in their home in Keene. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Keene High School. While in high school, he was a member of the school’s track and field team, and held the New Hampshire State High School long jump record for 22 years.
Bob served as a communications specialist in the U.S. Army from August of 1958 until June of 1961, stationed in Korea.
He attended Keene State College and the Massachusetts School of Broadcasting. While attending Keene State, Bob was the editor of the Kronicle campus publication, and later a member of the Keene State College “Golden Circle” Alumni Association.
Bob’s work career began in radio broadcasting, working with the Vermont Radio CFR out of Springfield, Vt., the news and sports broadcasting with WKNE in Keene, and as a play-by-play sports announcer. He was also the sales director with N.G. Gurnsey Company in Keene for 26 years, retiring in 2000.
An active member of our community, he was a member and past president of the Keene Jaycees; a member of the Keene City Council for 20 years; a member and chair of the Keene City Council Finance Committee for 18 years; Keene School District Moderator for 15 years; a member of the Keene Senior Softball League; and member and Vice Commander of the Keene VFW Post 799.
When not busy at work or serving his community, Bob enjoyed sports of all kinds, travel and crafts.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann (Norton) (Holden) Williams, of Keene; his son, Charles Williams, of Burlington, Vt.; his daughter, Suzanne Gilbert, of Cabot, Vt.; his stepsons: Christopher Holden and his spouse, Corey, of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; and Stephen Holden and his spouse, Diane, of Bristol; his grandchildren: Danyle Gilbert, Justin Gilbert, Brennan Holden, Sean Holden, Jamie Garris, and Ryan Croteau and his spouse, Jess; nine step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews and several extended family members.
His first wife of nine years, Marilyn E. (Clausen) Williams, a brother, Frederick A. “Gus” Williams, and a sister, Sharon (Williams) Bedard, predeceased him.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Williams’ memory to Hospice of HCS, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Williams’ services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.