Robert E. Wellwood, 96, formerly of Keene, died on May 20, 2023, surrounded by family.
He was born in Englewood, N.J., on Jan. 25, 1927. His parents were the late Benjamin L. and Roseannette (Lyons) Wellwood. Bob attended Teaneck High School in New Jersey. During World War II, Bob left high school at age 17 to join the U.S. Navy, where he served as an electronics technician. After the war he completed his high school credits and attended Columbia University, where he earned his bachelor of arts in 1950. He then attended George Washington University, where he received his MD with distinction in 1954.
Following graduation, Bob married Susanne Tutin in June 1954. They set up a private practice of general medicine in Greenville in 1956. In his practice, lifestyle improvement was advocated as the most important part of preventative medicine. He was a member of the Hillsborough County and New Hampshire Medical Societies. He was a past president of the medical staff of the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
Bob retired in 1988 to Stoddard, and later to Keene. He became a member, then president, of the Stoddard Historical Society. He volunteered for the Historical Society of Cheshire County and served on its Board of Directors. He also volunteered at the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities.
Bob had many interests, including gardening, hiking, snowshoeing, architecture and miniature-building. He read extensively in American history, astronomy and cosmology.
In 2020, Bob’s beloved Sue died after 66 years of marriage.
He leaves behind his four children and their families. A private memorial will be held by his family.