Robert E. Paulson

Robert E. “Bob” Paulson II, 65, a resident of Winchester for the past 18 years, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester following a brief illness.
His parents, Robert E. and Shirley (Littlefield) Paulson, welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 27, 1957, in South Weymouth, Mass. He grew up in Holliston, Mass., and was a graduate of Holliston High School. A resident of Swanzey for many years, Bob worked with the Troy Mills and later with Keeney Manufacturing in Winchester.
Bob had a great love of music, especially music from the ’70s and ’80s. He was very good at “Name That Artist” whenever any music was playing. He was an avid New England sports fan, enjoying watching his favorite team, the Patriots, along with the Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics. Bob never missed watching any Patriots games. In his earlier years, he played on the Troy Mills softball team, part of the Greater Keene Area Softball League, for many years.
Bob especially enjoyed being with his family, cooking at the many family cookouts, and watching his granddaughters participating in their sporting events and many school activities.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 20 years, Janice L. (Ayotte) Paulson, of Winchester; his daughter, Sarah Tatro, and her significant other, Michael Brothers, of Swanzey; his granddaughters, Mia Tatro and Maddie Tatro, of Swanzey; his mother, Shirley Paulson, of Holliston, Mass.; his sisters, Susan Ayotte of Pascoag, R.I., and Debbie Coolidge of Uxbridge, Mass.; a step-son, Scott May, of Keene; his first wife, Dianne Paulson, of Keene; and four nephews.
His father; a son-in-law, Ben Tatro; a sister, Linda Paulson; his brothers-in-law, Jean Ayotte and George Coolidge; maternal grandmother, Verna Bell: and companion of Scott May, Kate Hartmann, predeceased him.
Visitation and a Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Paulson’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.