He was born in Keene, the son of George A. Morris and Helen V. Morris.
Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969, in Vietnam in 1966, and was proud of his service.
He had worked as a truck driver, Blue Seal Feeds store manager and master carpenter, building and crafting items from furniture to homes. The final years of his employment were at the Keene School District as carpenter until retiring in 2005.
Bob lived in a house he constructed on East Bay in Maine for 15 years before moving to Vermont to be with family.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Morris; and his children: Sandra Marrott Constantine (Thomas Constantine), Greg Morris (Shelly Hayes), and Michelle Morris Jackson. He leaves his grandchildren: Cristyn Barron, Jennifer Proper, Ken Constantine, Wyatt Morris, Elizabeth Morris, Megan Severance, Aaron Jackson and Dylan Jackson. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Morris Mason (Winfred Mason); and his brother, George Morris (Carol Morris).
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery, 875 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. The service will be at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
