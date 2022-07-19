Robert E. Kerbaugh

Robert E. “Bob” Kerbaugh, 91, of Springfield, Vt., and formerly a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on July 14, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on March 24, 1931, in Keene, son of the late Howard and Una (Hastings) Kerbaugh. He attended Keene area schools. He was a talented sports enthusiast and received draft offers from major sports teams, including the Detroit Tigers.
A mutual love of sports brought Bob and Barbara Aldrich together and they became high school sweethearts. They were, in fact, lifelong companions. Barbara and Bob married on Jan. 9, 1954, and enjoyed many years together until Barbara’s passing in 2018. They supported each other, raised their four children and enjoyed much of their retirement in Clearwater, Fla.
Bob was proudly devoted to his country and once served in the U.S. National Guard.
He was a dedicated employee at Markem, from which he retired as a machinist. He consistently, without complaints, worked to make sure that his family never went without.
Bob’s life centered around his family. He was a skilled woodworker and he crafted his family’s home. He also built the family cabin on Ashuelot Pond in Washington, where his family created many lasting memories. He was known as the “professional fixer.” If Bob couldn’t fix it, it couldn’t be fixed. He also enjoyed tending his gardens.
A man of strong faith, Bob was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was highly respected within his church community.
Bob (affectionately known as “Bumpa” to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren) will be dearly missed by his children: Kenneth R. Kerbaugh of Springfield, Vt.; Kim K. Carey of Keene; Kellie R. Jones and her husband, Allen, of Grafton, Vt.; and Kristen A. Bellows of Springfield, Vt.; his grandchildren: Jeremy Carey and his wife, Samantha; Jessica Carey; Tyler Carey; Nicole Sturk and her husband, Nathan; Danielle Jones; Shannon Sturk and her husband, Joshua; Kylie Bellows; and Alexis Bellows; his great-grandchildren: Kennedy Carey, Hudson Carey, Ryley Smith, Sebastian Carey, Adelaide Sturk, Charly Sturk, Hazel Sturk, Allen Sturk, Evan Sturk, Edward Sturk and Ezra Sturk; a sister-in-law, Peggy Kerbaugh, of Keene; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Bob was predeceased by his brother and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 130 Summit Road, Keene. Burial will follow at the Monadnock View Cemetery on Park Avenue in Keene. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial donations be made in Robert E. Kerbaugh’s name to Bayada Home Health Care, 1222 Putney Road, Suite 107, Brattleboro VT 05301.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Kerbaugh family or to share a memory, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.