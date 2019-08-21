Robert E. Hamlin
The skilled hands of the accomplished plumbing and heating specialist fell still with the passing of Robert E. “Bob” Hamlin, 78, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home in Swanzey with his family at his side, following a period of failing health.
He was born in Keene on Oct. 13, 1940, the son of Josephine (Wilson) Funke and Robert H. Funke. He grew up in Keene and was a 1958 graduate of Keene High School.
Bob found his niche in life, establishing Hamlin Plumbing and Heating in 1966, which he successfully ran for 53 years, serving many families throughout the area. When not hard at work, Bob enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, a love he brought to his winter home on Matlacha Isle in Fort Myers, Fla.
Bob was an avid antique car buff, attending many antique car shows, especially the Big Block Production Car Shows in the ’90s. In his early years, he was one of the founding members and was very active with the Keene High School Wrestling Team’s Booster Club. He was also a member of the Jerusalem Lodge 104 Masonic Order of Keene.
Bob was especially proud of his two grandsons, following Terry’s accomplishments in Tae Kwon Do and his successful career as an editorial stylist; and Jarrod’s service in the Army, serving three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, and now, following in his grandfather’s footsteps by working in the family business. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Pete and Max.
Bob will be greatly missed by so many in the community but more so by his loving family, his wife of 60 years, Sandra L. (Leslie) Hamlin of Swanzey; his son, Jim Hamlin of Keene; his daughter, Shellie Crotto and her husband, Robert, of Newport; his grandchildren, Terry Graham of Manchester, Jarrod Hamlin and his wife, Sarah, of Swanzey, Johnna Pennington of Atlanta, Ga., Hunter Pennington of Denver, Colo.; his great-grandchildren, Annalise Hamlin, Charlotte Hamlin, Raylan Hamlin; a brother, Howard Hamlin and his wife, Carol, of Keene; a sister-in-law, Rita Leslie of North Swanzey; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a loving daughter, Tanya, in 2012; and two sisters, Dorothy Mitchell and Shirley Cross.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday evening, Aug. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Words of remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Hamlin’s memory to Toys for Tots, c/o Wally Reney, Savings Bank of Walpole, 84 Marlboro St., Keene, NH 03431; or to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
