Robert E. Goodell Sr.

Robert E. (Bob) Goodell Sr., 76, of Zephryhills, Fla., formerly of West Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Aug 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Bob was born in Keene on Dec. 19, 1944. He was the son of the late Evelyn Pembroke.
He grew up in Keene, graduated from Keene High School and retired from Markem Corp. Bob cherished his time spent with family. He enjoyed watching his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball. He loved playing cards (and counting cards) and was an avid coin collector.
Bob enjoyed helping within the Zephyr Shores community where he and his wife, Lorraine, spent their winters and eventually called home for the past few years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Lorraine; two sons, Robert E. Goodell Jr., and Sonny Thompson and his wife, Judy, both of Swanzey; three grandchildren: Valerie Grover and her husband, Josh, of Amesbury, Mass.; Sonny Thompson of Keene; and Darryl Thompson and his wife, Shana, of Fitzwilliam; and six great-grandchildren: Xavier, Haydn, Jaylynn, Addison, Noah and Zoee.
Family and friends are invited to join for a graveside service to be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. A small celebration of life following the service will be held at Whitcomb Hall, 17 Main St., Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to The Salvation Army, 15 Roxbury Plaza, Keene NH 03431.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Goodell family or to share a memory of Bob, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.