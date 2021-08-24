Robert E. Bussiere, 87, of Jaffrey, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester after a period of declining health.
“Bob” was born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Concord, a son of the late Andrew and Rose Anna (Fillion) Bussiere. Bob moved to Jaffrey with his family when he was 3 and made it his home. Bob graduated with the class of 1952 from Conant High School and had served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Salem, the “Flagship of the 6th Fleet,” until 1958.
After his military service, Bob returned home to Jaffrey and joined his father and brother, Richard, operating the Elite Laundry. He also founded Tires Unlimited in Jaffrey, which eventually moved to Peterborough. After weathering many changes within both industries, Bob finally retired in 2011.
Being civic and community minded, Bob served the Town of Jaffrey as a former selectman and as a member of the budget committee for many terms. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Monadnock Council 8544 and a Sir Knight with Saint Patrick Assembly 2129. He was a Communicant and Lector of Saint Patrick Parish in Jaffrey and an active member of the Lions Clubs in Jaffrey, Peterborough and in Little River, S.C.
Bob was always busy, but in his spare time he loved to read, golf and spend time in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He enjoyed delivering for Meals on Wheels and volunteering at Monadnock Community Hospital. Bob will always be fondly remembered as a prankster and, as he said, an “irritant” to his many friends.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by all of his siblings, and by his granddaughter, Elizabeth.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Stella (Bourgoine) Bussiere, of Jaffrey; his four children: Linda (Stacey) Guyette and Paul (Candy) Bussiere, both of Peterborough; and Kenneth (Robin) Bussiere and Steven (Betty Ann) Bussiere, both of Jaffrey; five grandchildren: Joshua Bussiere, Ashley Bussiere, Caitlin Guyette, Hayley Guyette and Shane Bussiere; three great-grandchildren: Lilyana Ennis, Jeffrey Ennis and Ellyse Bussiere; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St. (Route 202) in Jaffrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Military honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to either: Saint Patrick Church, 87 Main St., Jaffrey NH 03452; the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, P.O. Box 107, Jaffrey NH 03452; or to the Peterborough Lions Club, P.O. Box 3206, Peterborough NH 03458.
To share photos, memories and condolences with Bob’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
