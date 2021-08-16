Our community is saddened with the passing of 20-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Robert E. Brewster, 86, of Troy, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Alpine Center, Keene.
His parents, Robert and Violet K. (Keller) Brewster, welcomed their son into the world on Oct. 21, 1934, in Titusville, Pa. Robert grew up in Titusville and was a 1953 graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a gunnery sergeant from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1973. His service encompassed the Korean War as well as the Vietnam War. Following his service to his country, Robert worked as a maintenance man at Trinity College from 1974 to 1976. He then worked for the former Troy Mills as a sales coordinator and receiving and finishing foreman from 1976 to 1979, and from 1983 to 1988. He also worked as a supervisor and mill foreman with Tommila Brothers Lumber in Troy from 1979 to 1983, and from 1988 until his retirement in 1997.
Robert’s love for serving his country was shared with his fellow veterans as a member of the Winchester VFW Post #3968 and Legion Post, where he served as post commander. He was also a member of the Fitzwilliam Legion and VFW Posts. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, collecting memorabilia and anything to do with the Steelers.
He will be greatly missed by many in the community, especially his son, Michael P. Brewster, of Keene; and his many friends at the Post, who he considered his family.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced. It is only fitting that this celebration of his life take place at the Winchester VFW, a place that he called home. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Brewster’s memory to the Winchester VFW Post 3968, P.O. Box 35, Winchester NH 03470-0035.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
