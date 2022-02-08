Robert Douglas Simons

Robert Douglas (Bob) Simons passed away Jan. 20, 2022, at the age of 90. Robert died of a sudden illness at home surrounded by his family.
Robert was born in Irasburg, Vt., on Nov. 4, 1931. He worked on the family farm for many years. He also had pulling horses for many years that he competed with in horse pulls that earned him many awards and ribbons. He worked for many years as herdsman in the barn at Rockingham County Farm in Epping. Then he moved to Cheshire County Farm in Westmoreland, where he was also herdsman for more than 31 years.
During this time, he married Pauline Richardson, his high school sweetheart. When Robert retired he moved to Claremont with his wife, Pauline. There he got more horses where he gave sleigh rides and wagon rides. Robert also stayed busy around the apartment building where he lived with Pauline. He was mowing lawns, shoveling snow, picking up apples, acorns and other duties.
Robert was a wonderful husband, amazing dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. Robert loved his family and welcomed everyone in. He loved horses, cows, fairs and horse pulls.
Robert is predeceased by his loving wife, Pauline Greta Simons. Robert’s family consists of two daughters: Sherry Simons and her significant other, Tom Noel, of Keene; and Donna Richardson Chandler and her husband, Alan Chandler, of Barrington; three grandchildren: Amanda La Clair and her significant other, Anthony Winship, of Keene; Nikki Chamberlin and her husband, Mike Chamberlin, of Barrington; and Matthew Chandler and his wife, Jill Chandler, of St. Albans, Vt.; three great-grandchildren: Bryce Chandler of Woodbridge, Va.; Cody Unger of Barrington; and Madison Chamberlin of Barrington. He is predeceased by his brother, Osborne Simons; and his sister Muriel Simons. He also has two sisters and three brothers: Lorraine Thomas of Lyndonville, Vt.; Hubert Simons of Milford; Albert Simons and his significant other, Sharon Nicholls, of Manchester; Janet McLane of Venice, Fla.; and Earl Simons of Brownington, Vt.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore, Vt. Immediately following there will be a Celebration of Life at the Westmore Town Hall in Westmore, Vt.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for information please visit www.csnh.com.
