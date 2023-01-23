Robert D. Leahy Jr. of Peterborough, and formerly of Keene, peacefully passed away on Jan. 18, 2023 at Pheasant Wood Nursing Home.
Bob was born in Medford, Mass., on June 11, 1935, son of Dorothy and Robert Leahy Sr. Bob Jr. and his family moved to Troy when he was a child and, while a teenager on a drive to Keene with a school friend, met the love of his life, Marilyn Norton, whom he married on Feb. 10, 1953.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy as a medic from 1953 to 1957, earning a National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal during his years of duty.
Upon leaving the service, Bob held down several jobs and eventually began a long career at Markem Machine Corporation, where he served as the credit manager for many years before retiring. Bob also worked for a decade in the office of the Cheshire County Registry of Deeds.
Bob was active in many civic and service organizations, but particularly near and dear to his heart was the Keene Lion’s Club, where he had been a member since 1975. He held many positions over the years, and he was especially proud to lead the New Hampshire clubs as Governor from 1993 to 1994. Bob and Marilyn were passionately involved in the club’s theatrical presentations, Duck Race, fundraisers and galas throughout their years of dedicated service to this organization, and he was fiercely proud of being a Lion. He will forever be remembered for his loyal dedication to all the service groups to which he belonged as well as for his ability to inspire and lead others. Although he would claim to be shy, Bob had a quick wit, sociable personality and contagious smile, and he shared all three with everyone he met.
Bob was especially known for his love for his family, and his daughters will always cherish their memories of playing cards, horseshoes, badminton, pool and family board games with their Dad. He looked forward to the yearly Hampton Beach vacations and truly valued the times he was able to travel with Marilyn and explore the country while serving in various positions as a Lion’s Club delegate.
Bob was preceded in death by Marilyn, to whom he was lovingly devoted, and he tried to visit her grave in Keene every day.
He is survived by Susan and her husband, Jordan; Robin and her husband, Mark; his grandchildren: Megan, Joe, Emma, Max, Elisabeth, David, Sam and Emily; as well as great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and several friends.
Bob’s family would like to thank all of the people at Pheasant Wood who provided loving care to Dad and who took the time to search him out and visit him throughout the day. Your compassion and kindness were truly appreciated. Also, thank you to his friends at Heritage Apartments in Peterborough who looked after Dad and checked on him (and Mom) throughout their stay. Your willingness to go out of your way for our family sharing your company, food, services and, most importantly, your time and attention, will never be forgotten. May God bless you all.
Services for Bob will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the Keene Lions Club, P.O. Box 62, Keene NH 03431-0062.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Leahy’s services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.