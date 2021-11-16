Robert Crist, father, grandfather and retired CFO, died on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at The Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care.
He was born on July 15, 1943, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Truman and Goldie (Crawford) Crist. His career took him and his family to many states including New York, Kentucky, Michigan, northern and southern California, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. He was a resident of Keene for the last 12 years. Memorial services will be held in the spring in both Jacksonville, Vt., and Linglestown, Pa.
Robert is survived by two children, Robert Crist Jr. and Rachel (Crist) Kidder; three grandchildren, Melody Crist and Rowan and Fiona Kidder; and one brother, Truman Crist Jr. He is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” (Donges) Crist, and his brother, William Crist. Robert and Betsy were high school sweethearts — they met when they were only 16 years old and married seven years later, in 1966. They were married for 52 loving years.
After graduating from Penn State in 1964, Robert began a long and successful career in finance. His first position was as a management trainee for Burroughs corporation in Rochester, N.Y.; he soon worked his way up, being promoted, on average, after having spent less than two years at each job. He eventually became a financial analyst, simultaneously attending night classes at the University of Rochester and working towards his MBA. When he became the Manager of Corporate Financial Analysis at Burroughs in 1973, his position required him to travel all over the world. He continued to move upwards in his career until eventually obtaining his most important title: he became the CFO of Zoom Telephonics in 1992, and remained there until his retirement in 2010.
In addition to his impressive career, Robert was a wonderfully kind father, a loving and attentive grandfather and an adoring husband. He was a dedicated tennis player who loved playing with his grandson at the Keene Racquet Club, a Penn State football fan, a Delta Tau Delta alumnus, a flower gardener and fan of his grandkids sporting events with a love of history and a wonderful sense of humor. He was loved dearly and will be terribly missed by all who knew him.
