Robert Charles Dwane, 58, of Spofford, passed away unexpectedly on Nov 19, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Over the past 2½ years, he had courageously endured a difficult medical journey.
Rob was born on March 19, 1964, in Keene to Barbara (Dowd) and Thomas Dwane Sr. He graduated from Keene High School in 1982. After two years at the University of New Hampshire he went on to become manager at Friendly’s restaurants in Keene and Brattleboro for a number of years. He also worked for Hamshaw Lumber, Millwork Masters and Ingram Construction. Most recently, he worked for Snap-On Tools from 2012-21 as a company store manager and tool storage representative.
Rob enjoyed watching sports with friends, reading a good book, going to the ocean in Ogunquit and Wells, Maine, as well as spending time with his family.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 36 years, Robin Dwane; his three children, Kee, Eric and Natalie Dwane; as well as his four siblings: Mary (Dan) Shepardson, Carol (Steve) O’Day, Thomas (Jean) Dwane Jr. and Barbara (Steve) Lawler. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind the rest of a special group of high school buddies — “the 7 brothers” — Whit, Say, Doc, Big O, Poss and Gop.
He was predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Church, 49 Old Swanzey Road, Spofford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob’s memory to David’s House, 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon NH 03766 (www.davids-house.org).
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).