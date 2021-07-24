Robert C. Traquair

Robert C. “Bob” “Tweak” Traquair, 88, of Keene, passed away following a period of declining health on July 20, 2021.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Katherine; his sister, Barbara Mitchell; his children: Deborah “Dejay” Schneider; Susan Novak; Robert “Skip” Traquair; and Edward “Ed” Traquair; and his stepchildren: Deborah Dyer-Quinn, Cynthia Cote and Elizabeth Majer. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, numerous daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was predeceased by his youngest son, William “Bill” Traquair.
A graduate of Keene High School, he also graduated from the Thompson School of Agriculture at UNH in 1953. He worked at several farms in the Keene area for 17 years before going to work at Kingsbury Corp. for 21 years. In retirement he returned to “farming” helping McNamara Farm with the distribution of milk in glass bottles.
Bob was an accomplished horseshoe pitcher who had been introduced to the game by his father. He won five New Hampshire state championships as a member of the Keene Horseshoe Club. He shared his love of the game with his wife and children, all of whom won titles of their own at the N.H. state, New England or world level. He pitched in, helped organize, and attended a number of World Horseshoe competitions. Bob was inducted into both the N.H. Horseshoe Pitcher Hall of Fame and New England Hall of Fame.
He loved fishing, tying flies, hunting, bowling, camping and sharing these pastimes with his family and friends. In his later years he was an avid fan of the Keene Swamp Bats, attending every home game sitting on the third base line eating a sausage.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his wife Katy’s Alzheimer Association Walking Team, “Giving Care 24/7” online at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/MA-MassachusettsNewHampshire?team — id=663507&pg=team&fr — id=14520.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Bob in the online guestbook, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
